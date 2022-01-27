Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $238.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,032. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

