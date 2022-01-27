Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $188.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day moving average of $196.37. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

