Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $217.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.