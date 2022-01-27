Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $277.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $262.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average is $196.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

