Nash (NEX) Tops One Day Volume of $164,758.00

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $164,758.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

