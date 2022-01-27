Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,651. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

