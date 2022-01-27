National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a market cap of C$432.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.