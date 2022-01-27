National Bankshares Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.99.

TSE AC traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

