National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.43

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 12414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

