National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.050-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.05-$5.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFG stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

