National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.03 million.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 943,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

