National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

