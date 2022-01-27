National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,072 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,433,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $38.62 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

