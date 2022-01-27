Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 162,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,283. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.17.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

