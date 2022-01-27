Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,037 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $152.85. 282,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,636. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

