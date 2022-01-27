Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 3,576 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 429,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $249.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

