Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 3,641 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,120 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,943 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40.

