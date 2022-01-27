Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.98% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period.

Shares of DWAS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

