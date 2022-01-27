Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QCOM stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 250,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,921. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34. The company has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.