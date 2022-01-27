Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. 2,024,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,409,738. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

