Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.67 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 321.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

