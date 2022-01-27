Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

IJH traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.41. 130,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

