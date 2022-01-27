Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $9.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.36. 51,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

