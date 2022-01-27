Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.83 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000.

SPSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,619. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93.

