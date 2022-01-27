Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $2.08 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,275,000.

ILCG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.11. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,285. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

