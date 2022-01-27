Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.17% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 4,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,092. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28.

