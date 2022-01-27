Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,734 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.69 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

