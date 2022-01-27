Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,495 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $459.60. 2,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

