Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 954,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,942,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

