Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 606,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

