Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,287. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

