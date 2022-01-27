Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.870 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

