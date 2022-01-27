Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.07

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $9.45. Natuzzi shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 12,986 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.