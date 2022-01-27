Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.07

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $9.45. Natuzzi shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 12,986 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.68.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
