Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82,925.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $82,925.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002560 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015106 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007972 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,713,628 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

