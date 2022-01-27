Navient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,339 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 549% compared to the typical daily volume of 669 put options.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

