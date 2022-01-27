Navigator Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navigator in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

