Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 3,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

