Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 26,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,307,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,515,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

