NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 215.11 ($2.90) on Thursday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207.84 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £666.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71.

NCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.52) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.90) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.62).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

