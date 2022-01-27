Neblio Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $222,950.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00027161 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004324 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,917,040 coins and its circulating supply is 18,611,060 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.