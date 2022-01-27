Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 2,214.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 7,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.