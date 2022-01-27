Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.05 ($94.38).

Shares of ETR:NEM traded up €1.58 ($1.80) during trading on Thursday, hitting €78.20 ($88.86). The company had a trading volume of 204,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a one year high of €116.15 ($131.99). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

