Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.36

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 12298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Neogen alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Neogen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neogen by 124.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 93.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.