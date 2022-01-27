NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

