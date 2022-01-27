NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.29

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 30065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

