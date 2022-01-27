Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neometals stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.72.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.