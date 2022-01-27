Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neometals stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.72.
