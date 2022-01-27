Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli Acquires 200,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$87,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$245,299.10.

Shares of NDA stock remained flat at $C$0.41 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 148,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,496. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.59 million and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

