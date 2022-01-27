Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,027,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.