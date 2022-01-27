Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,027,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
