Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $235,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 179.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 488,272.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 122,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $8,187,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $359.70 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

