Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $359.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

